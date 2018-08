TRUMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a woman was found dead in the basement of a Truman, Minnesota business.

Mariah L. Miller, 24, was identified by authorities after they arrived to the business Sunday. Because police suspected Miller suffered a drug-related death, the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were called to assist in the investigation.

Miller’s official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.