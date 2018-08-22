ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) – Police say a man has been arrested after he allegedly robbed a 58-year-old man and struck him in the head with a handgun.

Aaron Dante Moreno, 37, of Sauk Rapids, was taken to Benton County Jail on Tuesday for a range of potential charges, including second-degree assault, aggravated robbery, felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a stolen firearm.

Police responded to shots fired on Tuesday at a mobile home in Sherwood Manor in the 500 block of South Highway 10. Officers determined a 58-year-old St. Cloud man had been assaulted and robbed, and the man was struck in the head with a handgun.

He also told police multiple shots had been fired inside the residence by the man who robbed him. The man was not struck by gunfire, but he did receive significant, non-life threatening injuries to his head.

Officers then arrived at America’s Best Value Inn and Suites directly across U.S. 10, where there were also reports of shots heard. A short foot pursuit ended in Moreno being tased and a handgun falling to the ground.

Police say the gun had been stolen from the city of St. Cloud earlier in the year, and officers found drug paraphernalia on Moreno.

Moreno was wanted on a federal warrant for weapons violations and is a convicted felon who cannot possess firearms.

The incident is currently being investigated.