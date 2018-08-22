MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target Corporation says its second-quarter financial growth is the best it’s been in 13 years.

The Minneapolis-based company saw sales growth of 6.5 percent.

Target believes an excitement for the enhanced shopping experience customers are enjoying is behind the increase in sales, but there are others who say the sales increase is tied to a booming economy.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with a marketing professor who says the boom could continue through the holiday season for Target.

Any huge company’s success is dependent on how well the economy is doing. Target is benefiting from a great economy but it has also benefited from an investment in its stores — more customer-friendly stores with easier access to services make shopping a fun experience.

George John, a University of Minnesota marketing professor, says Target deserves credit for staying relevant.

“Even if the economy grows, if you are a retailer and you don’t have your policy — you don’t get the sense of what the retail customer wants — you can get left behind,” John said. “The competition is ferocious, so I give them all the credit for reinvesting in their core business, which is in-store sales.”

John says online sales are only about 10 percent of the economy, and online sales have been challenging for the company.

Target is competing with the likes of Amazon to increase its online sales, but John believes Target has in place what it takes to be competitive and continue to increase sales in all areas.