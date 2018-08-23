MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Authorities responded to an all-terrain vehicle crash carrying two teenage boys in Knute Township on Monday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Department says that a 15-year-old was driving with a 13-year-old passenger when the ATV flipped. The passenger is being treated for non-life threatening injuries after complaining of leg pain. The driver sustained no injuries.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident, but speed is. The teenagers were both wearing seat belts.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.