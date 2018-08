MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The first day of the Minnesota State Fair has arrived, but not without some transit problems.

In a tweet Thursday morning, a spokesperson from the fair said they’re aware of issues involving parks and buses and are working to get traffic moving.

A list of Park & Rides that are full or otherwise unavailable are listed below.

1 of 2 – The following Park & Ride lots are full: Gathering Place, Roseville Covenant, Grace Church, Roseville HS, Bethel U, St. Christopher’s, Calvary Church in Roseville, New Life Presbyterian, Gustavus Adolphus, Wilder Foundation, St. Rose of Lima (cont.) — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 23, 2018

2/2 – Full lots: Ford Plant, Gloria Dei, U of M Victory Lot and Lot 37. We will open lots periodically as space becomes available. — Minnesota State Fair (@mnstatefair) August 23, 2018