WOODBURY, Minn. (WCCO) — A massive retail theft and racketeering operation headed by two men has been uncovered in the east metro.

Felony racketeering charges were filed against 54-year-old Randall D. Simmons of Landfall, and 45-year-old Brian James Bowling of St. Paul Wednesday.

It was revealed that Bowling would transfer stolen property to Simmons, who would then resell the items online.

Authorities executed a search warrant Tuesday, and they said what they found exceeded their expectations.

“An entire house and multiple storage units were dedicated to storage of stolen merchandise,” Woodbury Police Cmdr. Steve Wills said.

Washington County Attorney Pete Orput added, “This is the largest retail theft racketeering and fencing case in the metro area. Thanks to the Woodbury police for uncovering this huge organized retail theft and resale operation. This is exactly the type of case the criminal racketeering statute was meant to cover.”

A press conference with Wills and Orput is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Thursday.