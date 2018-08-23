WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 1 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DNR, Invasive Species, Zebra Mussels
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed zebra mussels have been found in three lakes in Dakota and Ramsey Counties.

Bald Eagle Lake, Lake Johanna and Lake Isabelle are the lakes affected.

The mussels were found on settlement samplers, which are solid surfaces placed in the water that are able to be checked regularly for attached invasive species like zebra mussels.

The DNR will conduct follow-up surveys of all three lakes to determine the severity and to assess treatment options.

People should contact the DNR if they think they’ve found any invasive species.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.