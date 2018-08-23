MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources confirmed zebra mussels have been found in three lakes in Dakota and Ramsey Counties.

Bald Eagle Lake, Lake Johanna and Lake Isabelle are the lakes affected.

The mussels were found on settlement samplers, which are solid surfaces placed in the water that are able to be checked regularly for attached invasive species like zebra mussels.

The DNR will conduct follow-up surveys of all three lakes to determine the severity and to assess treatment options.

People should contact the DNR if they think they’ve found any invasive species.