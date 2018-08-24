WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 2 at the State Fair!
BACKUS, Minn. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a Wisconsin woman who died in an apparent drowning in a Minnesota lake.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Panhia Danielle Yang of Sheboygan was pulled from Ponto Lake in rural Backus on Aug. 18. She died at a hospital a day later.

Officials say she had been swimming near the shore when she was found to be not breathing.

