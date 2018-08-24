MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota construction companies have been struggling to find skilled workers to fill open positions, but some local colleges are starting the new school year with promise.

WCCO checked in on one program where job offers and large paychecks are catching on.

In high school, Tyler Fish thought he’d pursue a job in health care. Instead, a simple interest profile lead him to a construction career at Dunwoody College.

“There’s always something different, a new challenge, something new to do,” Fish said.

Just a year into his studies, he has already turned down job offers.

As Dean of Construction Sciences, Bridget Reynolds says the numbers highlight a bright future — a 40 percent increase in construction program enrollment in the last four years, at least nine job inquiries per Dunwoody student upon graduation, and well-paying jobs waiting for them.

“Our salary ranges are going to be somewhere between $45,000 to $75,000 and then higher if they have experience,” Reynold said.

The construction industry has been grappling with immigration questions and a recession that left a gap of skilled workers as the economy again gained steam.

Dunwoody also fights an image perception in the industry. But students have options to study things like renewable energy or other socially responsible work.

“They think it’s the jobs out in the field it’s those jobs that no one wants to do when it’s 100 degrees or raining or snowing but there’s a lot of other options,” she said.

Like what Tyler Fish is planning, a four-year degree with hopes of becoming a project manager. If year one is any indication, that shouldn’t be a problem.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” Fish said.

In all, 511 students are enrolled in Dunwoody’s construction program this year. That’s up about 50 students from last year.