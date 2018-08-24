HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Lane is thrashing Hawaii’s Big Island with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The National Weather Service says early Friday that the storm has dumped more than 31 inches of rain at Hakalau Station in about 24 hours. The service says a 67 mph wind gust has been recorded at Kohala Ranch.

The NWS says wind gusts of 51 mph have been recorded on Oahu, and 49 mph on Maui.

The dangerous Category 3 hurricane is heading north with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. Forecasters say it will move close to or over portions of Hawaii’s main islands late Friday.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)