MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A pilot is recovering after crashing a vintage warplane while trying to land in the north metro.

It happened at the Anoka County Airport on Thursday. The pilot is a 65-year-old from Ham Lake with more than 20 years flying experience. After the crash, police say two strangers rushed to help.

“They saw it occur and they actually jumped the fence and ran out to where the wreckage was and assisted the pilot,” Blaine Police Chief Brian Podany said.

The pilot suffered serious injuries, but police do expect he’ll recover. His name has not been released. Officials at Hennepin County Medical Center say the pilot is still listed in critical condition.

The plane was a Korean War-era T-28B Trojan built in 1955. The cause remains under investigation.