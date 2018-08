Garrett Douchette of Upsala Volunteer Fire Department in Upsala, Minnesota has been named the Midwest Region finalist for Hormel Chili’s “America’s Best Firehouse Chili” recipe.

Hormel teamed up with National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to honor heroic firefighters.

Douchette will advance to the finale cook-off event at New York City Fire Museum in New York next month to compete for $10,000 for his station.

