1. Bark and the Bite

Topping the list is Bark and the Bite. With a brick-and-mortar location at 2207 University Ave. NE in Holland, the mobile eatery, which offers barbecue, chicken wings and more, is the highest rated inexpensive food truck in Minneapolis, boasting five stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp.

The truck, which you can track via its website, offers an abbreviated menu that includes smoked meats like the pulled pork and shredded chicken; barbecue sauces like the cherry bourbon and vodka chile; and scratch sides such as the honey-spiced hush puppies, cider vinegar slaw and arugula potato salad. You can order a sandwich, meat a la carte or a loaded platter with two sides.

“Awesome food truck!” wrote Yelper Logan C. “Bark and the Bite is the real deal. The pulled pork was extremely tender and moist. I went with the vodka chile sauce and was not disappointed.”

2. Simply Steve’s Mobile Food Truck

Next up is downtown’s Simply Steve’s Mobile Food Truck, based around 90 11th St., Nicollet Mall. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the food truck and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Menu options are subject to change, but may include the El Burrito Cubano, Coconut Curry Chicken tacos, the California Burger, the Cajun Turkey Burger, the Black Bean Quinoa Burger and the Cubano Burrito Bowl. You can track the truck’s movements at its Facebook page.

Yelp reviewer Chris M. said, “Simply Steve’s is mostly aptly named; they offer staple breakfast and lunch items, but with ingredients and preparations that go beyond what I would call simple. Many, if not most, of the menu items are sourced locally or are house-made and, more importantly, are pretty darn good.”

3. DelSur Empanadas

DelSur Empanadas, an Argentinian food truck that offers empanadas and more downtown, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with five stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. It doesn’t claim a steady address, but you can track it down via the calendar on its website.

If you want empanadas, you’ve got choices like the beef (with onions, red peppers, potatoes and green olives), the Caprese (roasted tomatoes, mozzarella and basil) or the spinach (with sauteed onions, mozzarella and feta cheese). It also serves a Lomito Sandwich, a traditional Argentinian steak sandwich with lettuce, tomato, ham, melted cheese and mayo on a torta-style bun. (See the full menu here.)

Yelper Pumpkin O. wrote, “These guys do it right. Get one for an appetizer or three for a meal. Hot and fresh. We tried the beef, barbecue chicken and spinach, and all three hit the spot.”

4. Taqueria Victor Hugo 2

Over on the city’s southwest side, check out Taqueria Victor Hugo 2, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the taco food truck by heading over to 5801 Nicollet Ave. S.

It serves up tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tortas and alambre, all with your choice of meat. Meats include carnitas, al pastor, tripa, asada, chorizo and barbacoa.

Yelper Lisa W. said, “Love this place! Great value and delicious food! I usually get a few kinds of tacos and a quesadilla. I’m salivating just thinking about their food! There is usually a line, but well worth the wait.”

5. Chef Shack

And then there’s Chef Shack, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 61 reviews. Stop by 704 Second St. S., at Mill City Farmers Market, to hit up the food truck, which offers hot dogs, nachos, tacos, doughnuts and more, next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats.

The menu varies, but you can find dishes like the breakfast tacos, the bacon beer brat with kimchi sour cream sauce, sweet potato and beef tongue tacos, pig ear salad, the soft shell crab sandwich, mini doughnuts and more.

Yelper Chris M. said, “I’ve been able to track down the Shack on multiple occasions now and have always been very happy with my meal. Topping the list are the beef tongue tacos, shredded pork tacos and, although it sounds domestic, the grass-fed burger — the latter can hold its own against any burger you’re going to find in the sit-down joints in the cities.”