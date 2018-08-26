WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 4 at the State Fair!
(File photo. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

BRANDON, Minn. (WCCO) — A child was struck by a vehicle while walking across a parking lot in Brandon, Minnesota Saturday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the child was walking across a parking lot at Chippewa Park with her siblings as the driver of the vehicle was in the process of parking. After the driver struck the child, she was able to be pulled out from underneath the vehicle by witnesses nearby.

The toddler was airlifted from the scene and brought to Children’s Minnesota.

The incident is still under investigation.

