WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 4 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Nation
    10:30 AMWCCO 4 News Sunday Morning
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Funeral, Iowa, Mollie Tibbetts
Mollie Tibbetts (credit: CBS)

BROOKLYN, Iowa (AP) — A Mass will be held for an Iowa college student less than a week after her body was found in a cornfield outside her small hometown.

The funeral for 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts will be held Sunday afternoon in the gymnasium of BGM High School in Brooklyn, the city of 1,500 in central Iowa where she grew up. Tibbetts graduated from the school in 2017.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera is charged with first-degree murder in Tibbetts’ death. Investigators say the 24-year-old Mexican farmworker led them to a cornfield Tuesday where Tibbetts’ body had been left since her July 18 disappearance.

Tibbetts had been staying in Brooklyn during a summer break from her studies at the University of Iowa.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.