FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (WCCO) — When the sun turns the Great Minnesota Get-Together into a sweat together — a nice drink or shade can cool you down enough to doze off for a bit.

But Juliette Paradise’s family would actually prefer some rainfall — specifically to dampen the huge crowds.

“It ends up being so you’re not spending as much time in line and waiting to do the things you most want to do at the fair,” Paradise said.

Rain is one thing, but lightning and high winds that swirl faster than the swings are another.

“If we’re starting to get all those warnings and watches and all that, then we will have our officers go around in their cars and make public announcements,” said Danielle Dullinger, fair spokesperson.

People would then be directed to the nearest severe weather shelter, which includes the agriculture horticulture building, grandstand, coliseum and more. There are six shelters listed on the state fair map, identified by a red lightning bolt symbol.

Fairgoers will also hear the announcements at the five free stages.

The owner at BBQ Baked Potato says he closes up shop during a severe weather event — leaving the kitchen as is — while making sure his staff quickly get to a shelter.

Rain brings the risk of ruining your delicious day at the fair, but Paradise says as long as you’re prepared, dig in.

“Just bring an umbrella. It’s a whole different experience when it’s raining here, but it’s just as much fun,” Paradise said.

Another way to stay updated is by following the Minnesota State Fair on Twitter. You can see how fair officials are reacting to the weather and learn if taking shelter is necessary.