Filed Under:Arson, Morrison County

TWO RIVERS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Morrison County Police say an explosion sent an abandoned house up in flames Monday.

Sheriff Shawn Larson said the Bowlus Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at an abandoned house around 2:55 a.m. The Sheriff’s Office believes the fire was set intentionally and the Minnesota Arson Reward Project is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

The State Fire Marshal and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

