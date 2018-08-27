WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denise Rosen, Former President Barack Obama, Local TV, Mark Rosen, Senator McCain

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Former President Barack Obama shared a letter of encouragement to WCCO’s Mark Rosen’s wife, Denise, who is fighting the same form of brain cancer as the late Sen. John McCain.

McCain died Saturday after a years-long battle with the disease.

Obama sent the letter to Rosen just days after her diagnosis was announced on July 31.

Rosen shared the letter on Twitter on the night of McCain’s death. He said, “This was a good night to read this over and over again.”

“I recently learned of the challenges you are facing, and also of the tremendous courage you are showing, and I want you to know that I am inspired by your bravery and impressed by the strength of your spirit,” says the letter from Obama. “Michelle and I hope the love of those around you and the passion that drives you enable you to find joy and peace during this difficult time. You and Mark will remain in our thoughts.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.