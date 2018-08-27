MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)— Former President Barack Obama shared a letter of encouragement to WCCO’s Mark Rosen’s wife, Denise, who is fighting the same form of brain cancer as the late Sen. John McCain.

McCain died Saturday after a years-long battle with the disease.

Obama sent the letter to Rosen just days after her diagnosis was announced on July 31.

Rosen shared the letter on Twitter on the night of McCain’s death. He said, “This was a good night to read this over and over again.”

Glioblastoma doesnt discriminate. Its what John McCain had, its what my wife has been diagnosed with. This was a good night to read this over and over again. Support the Givens Brain Tumor Gala, Sept.8th at the Depot. pic.twitter.com/X8sCqMPp8P — Mark Rosen (@WCCORosen) August 26, 2018

“I recently learned of the challenges you are facing, and also of the tremendous courage you are showing, and I want you to know that I am inspired by your bravery and impressed by the strength of your spirit,” says the letter from Obama. “Michelle and I hope the love of those around you and the passion that drives you enable you to find joy and peace during this difficult time. You and Mark will remain in our thoughts.”