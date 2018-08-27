WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 5 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Severe Weather, Storms, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Storms are expected to wash over Minnesota Monday evening, bringing the chance of heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storms will begin to rumble in southwestern Minnesota in the early afternoon and quickly push across the state, affecting nearly all of Minnesota.

The storms are expected to hit the Twin Cities metro during the evening commute. The National Weather Service says the storms bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Heavy rain and flash flooding are also a threat, particularly for the Twin Cities and communities along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

The storms should push out of Minnesota by 9:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to bring another chance of rain and a drop in temperatures.

