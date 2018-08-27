MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Storms are expected to wash over Minnesota Monday evening, bringing the chance of heavy rain, hail and tornadoes.

Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the storms will begin to rumble in southwestern Minnesota in the early afternoon and quickly push across the state, affecting nearly all of Minnesota.

⛈️🌪️⚠️ SEVERE WEATHER RISK has been upgraded for the Twin Cities and much of Minnesota & Wisconsin. 4-8 pm is the most likely window for these storms. If you're going to be outside this afternoon please be weather aware! #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/H6sk1LfLom — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) August 27, 2018

The storms are expected to hit the Twin Cities metro during the evening commute. The National Weather Service says the storms bring the threat of large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Heavy rain and flash flooding are also a threat, particularly for the Twin Cities and communities along the Minnesota-Wisconsin border.

The storms should push out of Minnesota by 9:30 p.m.

Looking ahead, Tuesday is expected to bring another chance of rain and a drop in temperatures.