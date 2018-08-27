MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans everywhere love the fair, but let’s face it — it’s not cheap. The State Fair has a lot of attractions but among the most popular are the ATMs, because going to the Fair is going to cost you some change.

WCCO’s Esme Murphy did the math for a family of four. To get in, it costs $28 for two adults, $24 for two children, $14 to park the car, and $30 for a sheet of Midway tickets.

That’s $96 right off the bat. But if you add on any fair food or any other attractions, that total adds up quickly.

The question is: is it worth it?

“So far I think we are looking at $150,” Erin Pearson, who was at the fair with her four children, said. She added, though, that it’s worth it for their family.

The State Fair has not raised admission for four years, and its CEO Jerry Hammer says the fair is still a value for entertainment.

“Right now, if you go to a 3-D movie, it’s more than it is to get into the Fair,” he said.

The Star Tribune picks up the tab for its restaurant critic Rick Nelson to try all the new Fair foods. This year’s total was $444.

“My thing is kind of a freak show,” he said.

Nelson, who has been doing fair food reviews for decades, says for the most part the food prices are worth it. He and WCCO’s own Jason DeRusha gave the $12 BLT at the Farmers Union a top rating.

“I think over 20 years I don’t see the prices having jumped the way say college tuition has jumped over 20 years,” Nelson said.

Nelson may have a point there. Going back to that $12 BLT, if you are looking for something to wash that sandwich down, right next door you can go to the Culligan booth and get a free glass of water.

The State Fair website has a couple of pages on ways to save money, as well as a page on discounted and even free items.