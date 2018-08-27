Comments
(credit: Twitter)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools has died.
Gary Anger died Sunday morning after a 10-month battle with cancer.
He started in the district just over a year ago.
He had been tweeting this month about his excitement for the new school year.
On August 16, he posted a photo on Twitter and wrote “Notes are ready for new teachers.”
The district wrote on its website that Anger brought joy to all those who knew him.
The district’s school year starts after Labor Day.