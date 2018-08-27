MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The superintendent of Shakopee Public Schools has died.

Gary Anger died Sunday morning after a 10-month battle with cancer.

He started in the district just over a year ago.

He had been tweeting this month about his excitement for the new school year.

On August 16, he posted a photo on Twitter and wrote “Notes are ready for new teachers.”

Notes are ready for new teachers pic.twitter.com/hhlOX8WRZJ — Gary Anger (@SupAnger) August 17, 2018

The district wrote on its website that Anger brought joy to all those who knew him.

The district’s school year starts after Labor Day.