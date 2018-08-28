MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Classes at the University of Minnesota start a week from Tuesday. But yesterday was move-in day for the class of 2022.

And, just in time for the new freshman, Beloit College has released its Mindset List. Every year, the Wisconsin college releases its Mindset List to give a snapshot of how the incoming freshmen class views the world. However, this will be the last time the list is affiliated with the school, according to reports.

Here is a truncated list for the incoming Class of 2022:

——-

Among the iconic figures never alive in their lifetime are Victor Borge, Charles Schulz, and the original Obi-Wan Kenobi Alec Guinness.

Among their classmates could be Madonna’s son Rocco, Will Smith’s daughter Willow, or David Bowie and Iman’s daughter Alexandria.