MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Classes at the University of Minnesota start a week from Tuesday. But yesterday was move-in day for the class of 2022.
And, just in time for the new freshman, Beloit College has released its Mindset List. Every year, the Wisconsin college releases its Mindset List to give a snapshot of how the incoming freshmen class views the world. However, this will be the last time the list is affiliated with the school, according to reports.
Here is a truncated list for the incoming Class of 2022:
——-
Among the iconic figures never alive in their lifetime are Victor Borge, Charles Schulz, and the original Obi-Wan Kenobi Alec Guinness.
Among their classmates could be Madonna’s son Rocco, Will Smith’s daughter Willow, or David Bowie and Iman’s daughter Alexandria.
- They are the first class born in the new millennium, escaping the dreaded label of “Millennial,” though their new designation—iGen, GenZ, etc. — has not yet been agreed upon by them.
- They have always been able to refer to Wikipedia.
- They have grown up afraid that a shooting could happen at their school, too.
- Investigative specials examining the O.J. Simpson case have been on TV annually since their birth.
- Same-sex couples have always found marital bliss in the Netherlands.
- When filling out forms, they are not surprised to find more than two gender categories to choose from.
- Presidential candidates winning the popular vote and then losing the election are not unusual.
- They’ve grown up with stories about where their grandparents were on 11/22/63 and where their parents were on 9/11.
- Erin Brockovich has always offered a role model.
- They will never fly TWA, Swissair, or Sabena airlines.
- The Tower of Pisa has always had a prop to keep it leaning.
- There has never been an Enron.
- The Prius has always been on the road in the U.S.
- They have never seen a cross-town World Series.
- “You’ve got mail” would sound as ancient to them as “number, please” would have sounded to their parents.
- A visit to a bank has been a rare event.
- They have never had to deal with “chads,” be they dimpled, hanging, or pregnant.
- “Bipartisan” is soooo last century.
- Starbucks has always served venti Caffè Lattes in Beijing’s Forbidden City.
- Lightbulbs have always been shatterproof.
- Xlerators have always been drying hands in 15 seconds with a roar.
- Thumbprints have always provided log in security—and are harder to lose—than a password.
- Robots have always been able to walk on two legs and climb stairs.
- None having served there, American Presidents have always visited Vietnam as Commander-in-Chief.
- Mass market books have always been available exclusively as Ebooks.
- Oprah has always been a magazine.
- Google Doodles have never recognized major religious holidays.
- Chernobyl has never produced any power in their lifetimes.
- Donny and Marie who?
- Denmark and Sweden have always been just a ten-minute drive apart via the Oresund Bridge.
- There have always been more than a billion people in India.
- Films have always been distributed on the Internet.
- Environmental disasters such as the BP Deepwater Horizon, and the coal sludge spill in Martin City, Ky., have always exceeded the Exxon Valdez oil spill.
- The detachable computer mouse is almost extinct.
- King Friday the 13thand Lady Elaine Fairchild have always dwelled in the Neighborhood, but only in re-runs.
- Israeli troops have never occupied Southern Lebanon.