JORDAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after an attack Aug. 7.

Police say the victim was on the phone with her boyfriend, Cory Lau, at approximately 1 a.m. when she suddenly screamed and dropped her cellphone. Lau called police to perform a wellness check on her at the SCALE Training Facility in Jordan, Minnesota, and subsequently found her lying on the ground, unresponsive with a belt around her neck. Her clothing was also pulled off, exposing her body.

When authorities transported the victim to the hospital for treatment and a sexual assault examination, she gave them a description of the man who allegedly assaulted her. Before the interaction, she said she noticed the man, now identified as Austin Jones, sitting against a tree. She approached him to see if he needed assistance, and that’s when she said she remembers Jones grabbing her by the wrist and being in a lot of pain.

Police located Jones about a mile away from where the alleged assault took place. Upon speaking with officers, it was determined he matched the victim’s description. Jones was taken into custody, where DNA tests were administered. Jones’ DNA matched a sample taken from the belt found around the victim’s neck, and the victim’s DNA matched a sample taken from Jones’ underwear.

Jones’ criminal record shows he has previously been charged with criminal sexual conduct and burglary.

Jones is now being charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, and one count of providing false information.

He is currently being held at the Scott County Jail.