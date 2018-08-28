MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two children who were severely burned when a shed went up in flames in Culver Township are said to be improving, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the children, ages 5 and 6, were playing in a shed on August 25 when they tipped over a gas can and spilled gasoline on the floor. The children attempted to clean the spill with an electric Shop-Vac, igniting the gasoline and causing both their clothing and the shed to catch fire.

The children were transported to the hospital where it was determined they suffered second-degree burns over approximately 20 percent of their bodies.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said deputies visited the family and children affected by the fire and that the children’s conditions are said to be improving.

Authorities say the children will receive treatment at the local hospital for some time.