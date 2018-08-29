WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 7 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWCCO 4 News at the Fair
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Orleans Saints, New York Jets, Sam Darnold, Teddy Bridgewater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be making a return to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

But he will be doing it in a New Orleans Saints jersey. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints acquired Bridgewater in a trade with the New York Jets on Wednesday. Bridgewater signed a 1-year contract with the Jets in free agency.

The move means Bridgewater will be the No. 2 quarterback for New Orleans behind Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees. It also means rookie Sam Darnold will be the Week 1 starter for the Jets.

The Saints come to Minneapolis to play the Vikings in Week 8 on Oct. 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.