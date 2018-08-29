MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be making a return to U.S. Bank Stadium this season.

But he will be doing it in a New Orleans Saints jersey. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints acquired Bridgewater in a trade with the New York Jets on Wednesday. Bridgewater signed a 1-year contract with the Jets in free agency.

Jets are trading QB Teddy Bridgewater to the New Orleans Saints, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2018

The move means Bridgewater will be the No. 2 quarterback for New Orleans behind Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees. It also means rookie Sam Darnold will be the Week 1 starter for the Jets.

The Saints come to Minneapolis to play the Vikings in Week 8 on Oct. 28.