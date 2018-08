MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Small tornadoes are to blame for some of the storm damage earlier this week in the south metro.

The National Weather Service says two brief EF-0 tornadoes touched down Monday night, damaging at least one farm building.

The first tornado was just east of Nerstrand in Rice County. The second was in Vasa, between Cannon Falls and Red Wing in Goodhue County.

An EF-0 has winds between 65 and 85 miles per hour.

No one was seriously injured.