Filed Under:Arrest, Cayleb Jones, Crime, Minnesota Vikings, NFL

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Vikings Wide Receiver Cayleb Jones has been arrested on suspicion of theft, domestic assault and impeding a 911 call.

According to jail records, Jones was arrested on Tuesday by Eagan Police Department. He is currently in Dakota County jail.

“We are aware of the situation involving Cayleb Jones and are in the process of gathering more information,” said Rick Spielman, Vikings general manager. “Further comment will be provided at the appropriate time.”

Jones has no playing time in regular season NFL games with the Vikings, according to the team’s roster.

No additional information is available at this time.

