MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Adam Turman is a Minnesota man who enjoys Minnesota art.

His work has been popular at the Minnesota State Fair, and especially at the WCCO-TV booth.

It is also hard to miss Turman’s booth on the second floor of the Grandstand. His artwork is Minnesotan through and through. His authenticity is the reason Dawn Ellis keeps coming back.

“This time I was looking at cups or even the … folding dog dish,” Ellis said.

And his state fair version of The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album cover is this year’s top seller.

“We’ve got the Hamm’s Beer Bear, we’ve got Paul Bunyan, we’ve got Poppin’ Fresh, otherwise known as the Dough Boy, then we’ve got Fairchild from the Minnesota State Fair,” Turman said.

You can find it on everything, from T-shirts to tee towels and mugs. But you do not have to go to the Grandstand to enjoy Turman’s work. His tribute to Pulling Together is on display at WCCO-TV’s fair booth.

“Minneapolis versus St. Paul — but what does that look like, right?” Turman said.

His vision pits Minneapolis’s Gold Medal Flour building against St. Paul’s 1st Bank building.

“Those two buildings really encompassed, you know, Minneapolis and St. Paul,” Turman said. “Everybody knows about them, they think it’s fun, they get a little laugh out of it, and that’s the whole idea.”

And it was a project Turman was more than happy to do; a Minnesota artist helping a Minnesota organization like Fraser.

“It’s a feel-good thing, and I think it’s an important thing to do, too,” he said. “It’s very flattering and it’s been a lot of fun working with [WCCO-TV] on that project.”

Turman’s Pulling Together T-shirts are the top seller at our booth this year. And here’s a little secret he shared with us: It only took him about an hour to come up with the design!