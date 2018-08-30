MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — OK, we get it. People love the new foods. The critics love to review the new foods. But what do we eat at the State Fair when we’re not chasing the new? What are our favorites on our own time?

Well, here are my mine—all my favorite Minnesota State Fair foods, ranked. (And what takes the No. 1 spot? Fresh French Fries, of course.)

Click here to see the rest of the list.

(And, yes, Sweet Martha’s Cookies are on the list. They just missed the top 10, coming in at #11.)