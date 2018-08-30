WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 8 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — OK, we get it. People love the new foods. The critics love to review the new foods. But what do we eat at the State Fair when we’re not chasing the new? What are our favorites on our own time?

Well, here are my mine—all my favorite Minnesota State Fair foods, ranked. (And what takes the No. 1 spot? Fresh French Fries, of course.)

  1. Fresh French Fries
  2. Cider Freeze at Minnesota Apples in the Ag/Horticulture Building (a freeze pop of frozen apple cider from White Bear Lake)
  3. Turkey Sandwich from Turkey-To-Go
  4. Cheese Curds from Mouth Trap
  5. Minneapple Pie
  6. Blue Cheese & Corn Fritters with chimichurri at Blue Barn (also chicken in the waffle and the French toast bites)
  7. About a foot-long hot dog
  8. BBQ Brisket sandwich and Hot Link at RC’s BBQ
  9. Piña Colada in a real pineapple at Manny’s Tortas Food Building
  10. Steak Sandwich at Butcher Boys near the Grandstand

Click here to see the rest of the list.

(And, yes, Sweet Martha’s Cookies are on the list. They just missed the top 10, coming in at #11.)

