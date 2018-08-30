GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 11: Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald #11 and Carson Palmer #3 of the Arizona Cardinals shakes hands with United States Senator John McCain prior to the coin flip before the start of a game against the New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium on September 11, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota native Larry Fitzgerald spoke Thursday at Sen. John McCain’s memorial service.

The Arizona Cardinal’s wide receiver says he and McCain developed an “unlikely” friendship.

Fitzgerald said that he met McCain when the Arizona Senator started visiting Cardinals practices. The wide receiver shared that after meeting McCain, he visited Vietnam where the Senator was held for five years as a prisoner of war.

The Minnesota native went on to say that McCain was respected by many, even those across the political spectrum.

“He didn’t judge individuals based on the color of their skin, their gender, their political affiliations, or their bank accounts,” says Fitzgerald. “He evaluated them on the merits of their character and the contents of their hearts.”

Fitzgerald closed by adding that the impact McCain had on the world will never be forgotten.

“Yes, ours was an unlikely friendship, but it is one that I will always cherish,” says Fitzgerald.