MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 33-year-old St. Cloud man drove a vehicle off the road, through a field and crashed into home early Friday morning.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at around 5:16 a.m. on the 29000 block of County Road 2 in St. Joseph Township. There, deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries.

When deputies arrived, the homeowners reported that a vehicle crashed into their house.

The lone male driver, identified as Thomas Kenneth Brinkman, was trapped in the vehicle and unable to speak at the time. He was extricated and taken to St. Cloud Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say it appeared Brinkman left the roadway, drove through a field before entering the yard of the homeowners and struck the corner of the house.

The incident, which authorities are calling an accident, is under investigation.

The homeowners were not injured.

