MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Mark Dayton proclaims Friday, August 31st as “Taylor Swift Day” in Minnesota. The proclamation is in honor of the pop icon’s back-to-back performances in Minneapolis this weekend — a first for U.S. Bank Stadium.

Swift is currently on her “Reputation” tour. To date, the singer has released six studio albums and has sold more than 40 million copies.

“Through her personal and honest music, Taylor Swift has energized and inspired not only Minnesotans, but people all over the world, and is a positive influence on her fans through her example of truthfulness, grace, extensive philanthropy, and strength of character,” says Gov. Mark Dayton.

Among her many achievements, Swift was recognized as one of Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Songwriters of All-Time and is the youngest artist to win Album of the Year at 20 years old.

Swift last performed in Minnesota during her “1989” world tour in 2015.

