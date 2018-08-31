WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 9 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Enbridge Energy Partners and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa announced Friday they’ve reached an agreement about the construction of a pipeline project slated to run through the reservation.

In a statement, Enbridge said the Line 3 Replacement Project will run through the reservation, while still protecting vital resources for the tribal community.

The agreement also provides for a new 20-year right-of-way term for Line 3 Replacement and Enbridge’s five other existing pipelines on the Fond du Lac Reservation.

Enbridge pledged a separate $100 million investment in the project in June to provide training, contracting and hiring from Native American communities and businesses.

The two bodies sent a joint letter to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission announcing the accord.

