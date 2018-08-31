MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re planning to be outside at the State Fair or at high school football games Friday night, you’ll want to keep your eye on the sky.

Much of Minnesota is at risk for severe weather on Friday, including the Twin Cities metro area. The area at greatest risk for hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes is north and west of the Twin Cities, while the metro is at a slight risk for severe weather.

Most of the afternoon and early evening will be dry in the Twin Cities, but storms will start to fire up northwest of the Twin Cities and track east. Northeastern Minnesota is likely to get heavy rain and possible damaging winds. The line of storms extends as far south as the north Twin Cities metro by about 9 p.m.

WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says flooding is a possibility in areas stretching from Hinckley to Duluth and into northwestern Wisconsin. The ground is already saturated and could see an additional two to four inches of rain by 7 a.m. Saturday.

The storms clear out for a dry Saturday, before another chance for storms on Sunday.