WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 10 at the State Fair!
By Jennifer Mayerle
Filed Under:Jennifer Mayerle, Local TV, Minnesota State Fair

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota State Fairgoers have two more days to check out Monty’s Traveling Reptile Show.

The booth has been at the state fair since the 80s. One of the main attractions is a 46-year-old alligator named Albert. There are also iguanas, snakes, lizards and more.

The show is located across from the DNR Booth on Nelson street. Tickets are $3.

In the video above, WCCO-TV’s Jennifer Mayerle had a chance to pet Albert and learn more about him!

