MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Center police are trying to figure out who put up an offensive message on an Arby’s sign.

The sign, posted overnight at the restaurant on Brooklyn Boulevard, featured the N-word and a derogatory term for a prostitute.

Officers saw the sign at about 7 a.m. and took it down. The department says the sign is low enough to the ground that just about anyone can reach it.

An Arby’s spokesperson sent this statement to WCCO-TV Saturday afternoon:

Overnight, a reader board at an Arby’s restaurant on Brooklyn Blvd was compromised, and someone put up a message that was extremely offensive. The message has since been taken down. We’re cooperating with local law enforcement officials and will take appropriate action against those involved. We apologize to everyone exposed to that message.