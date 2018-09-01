MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run driver hit an Amish buggy in Fillmore County Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on County Road 21 in Amherst Township.

Investigators say the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Connor Keene of Canton, hit a buggy that was carrying three young Amish men — ages 21, 19 and 17.

The oldest victim passed away Saturday at Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The conditions of the other two victims, and the identities of all three, have not been released.

Investigators found Keene’s vehicle abandoned in a hay field west of the crash scene. Keene was found soon after with the help of a K-9 officer. He awaits criminal charges at the Fillmore County Jail.