MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Twin Cities developer who recently completed one of Minnesota’s largest residential solar energy projects hopes that it serves as a model for future multi-family developments.

The 452-kilowatt array at the Liberty Apartments and Townhomes in Golden Valley consists of more than 1,400 panels atop 55 townhouses, as well as on a clubhouse and a five-story apartment building.

“I knew we could do this as an amenity,” said developer Todd Schachtman, who is a native of Golden Valley, an inner suburb of Minneapolis. “When you look at solar and multifamily real estate there are so many synergies.”

Schachtman recently finished a new apartment building in St. Paul with a 40 kW installation. Solar can be a great amenity to attract tenants and keep energy costs in check, he said, and incorporating solar during construction rather than years later saves money and helps with optimizing design for solar.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)