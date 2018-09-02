WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 10 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Funeral, John McCain, Naval Academy

WASHINGTON (AP) — John McCain is being laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

The private burial Sunday next to Adm. Chuck Larson brings to a close the six-term senator’s cross-country farewell after he died of brain cancer Aug. 25 in Arizona.

The procession was carefully designed by McCain as a final call to arms to a nation he feared was at risk of losing its civility and sense of shared purpose.

To illustrate the warning, McCain asked former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush to eulogize him at Washington National Cathedral. The service Saturday was a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s divisive politics.

Trump had mocked McCain for getting captured in Vietnam and was not invited to any events. The president spent the day tweeting and golfing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.