MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities police officer suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend in a motorcycle crash involving alcohol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 48-year-old Scott Weiers, of Shakopee, crashed Saturday night into a median on a roundabout near New Prague.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet, and they listed alcohol as a factor in the crash.

Emergency crews brought Weiers to North Memorial Medical Center. His current condition is not known.

The Shakopee Police Department confirmed Sunday that Weiers is an officer with the department, adding that the crash happened while he was off duty.