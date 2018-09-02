WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 10 at the State Fair!
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Motorcycle Crash, Shakopee, Shakopee Police Department
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Twin Cities police officer suffered life-threatening injuries over the weekend in a motorcycle crash involving alcohol.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that 48-year-old Scott Weiers, of Shakopee, crashed Saturday night into a median on a roundabout near New Prague.

Troopers say he was not wearing a helmet, and they listed alcohol as a factor in the crash.

Emergency crews brought Weiers to North Memorial Medical Center. His current condition is not known.

The Shakopee Police Department confirmed Sunday that Weiers is an officer with the department, adding that the crash happened while he was off duty.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.