WYOMING, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wyoming Police Department says two people are in custody after allegedly stealing political yard signs and committing arson.

Wyoming PD tweeted that they responded to calls about “shenanigans/tomfoolery” happening on Pioneer Road and Iris Avenue early Sunday morning. The two suspects were taken into custody for arson, theft, criminal damage to property, among other charges.

Those who find they’re missing their yard signs should call police.