MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Rain showers are expected to wash over southern Minnesota Monday night and Tuesday, leaving some communities drenched with several inches of rain.

WCCO-TV meteorologist Matt Brickman says scattered showers will start popping up across the state Monday evening, with more persistent showers moving in early Tuesday morning.

“It’ll be a wet back-to-school,” Brickman said.

The heavy rain is expected to continue through the day Tuesday, drenching the southeastern corner of the state.

rain totals Heavy Rain Expected Tuesday, Flash Flooding Possible

(credit: CBS)

One area, in a line from Owatonna to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, could see rain totals between 3 to 4 inches.

With such rainfall comes of the possibility of flash flooding. The National Weather Service says that if drivers encounter a flooded road, they should not drive through it.

“Turn around, don’t drown,” weather officials posted on Twitter.

As for the Twin Cities metro area, communities there could see 1 to 2 inches of rainfall.

By Wednesday morning, the rain clouds are expected to move out of Minnesota.

After that, conditions should be dry through the rest of the week, with temperatures in the mid-70s, which is average this time of year.

