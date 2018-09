MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large fire that broke out at an industrial park is under control Monday morning.

The fire happened early Monday on the 400 block of Wilson Street Northeast.

The one-story building is where Royal Sales Incorporated is located, across the street from Norseman Distillery.

Authorities say the building is a total loss.

Firefighters did not say what caused the fire. It remains under investigation.

No one was injured in the fire.