WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
Filed Under:Amish Buggy, Canton, Conner Keene, Crime, Hit And Run

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run driver hit an Amish buggy in Fillmore County Friday afternoon has been identified.

William E. Stutzman, of rural Harmony, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on County Road 21 in Amherst Township.

Investigators say the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Connor Keene of Canton, hit a buggy that was carrying three young Amish men — ages 21, 19 and 17.

Stutzman died on Saturday at Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The conditions of the other two men have not been released.

Investigators found Keene’s vehicle abandoned in a hay field west of the crash scene. Keene was found soon after with the help of a K-9 officer. He awaits criminal charges at the Fillmore County Jail.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.