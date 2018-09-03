MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run driver hit an Amish buggy in Fillmore County Friday afternoon has been identified.

William E. Stutzman, of rural Harmony, died in the crash.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. on County Road 21 in Amherst Township.

Investigators say the vehicle, driven by 24-year-old Connor Keene of Canton, hit a buggy that was carrying three young Amish men — ages 21, 19 and 17.

Stutzman died on Saturday at Gunderson Hospital in LaCrosse, Wisconsin. The conditions of the other two men have not been released.

Investigators found Keene’s vehicle abandoned in a hay field west of the crash scene. Keene was found soon after with the help of a K-9 officer. He awaits criminal charges at the Fillmore County Jail.