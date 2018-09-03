MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Terence Newman announced on Saturday that he was retiring and joining the Vikings coaching staff.

Newman says Minnesota Vikings Head Coach Mike Zimmer approached him with an offer he couldn’t refuse.

“Coach asked me and said hey, I’d like to have you coach, if you’re willing,” says Newman.

The former cornerback is just one day shy of turning 40 years old. Newman played in the league for 15 seasons.

“It’s tough, but I feel like having experienced so much stuff, met so many people, that for me, it’s not a hard transition,” says Newman. “Some people get depressed and they have a hard time leaving the game.”

The move says a lot about Zimmer’s confidence in Mackensie Alexander and Mike Hughes, and a lot about how much he values Newman’s mentoring.

“They know what I brought to the table as a player, and I’m going to bring the same tenacity with helping these guys as well,” says Newman.

Newman says the adjustment from teammate to coach may take some time to get used.

“It’s more weird being called coach by some of the guys that were my teammates,” says Newman. “I don’t know if I can get used to that, to be honest with you.”