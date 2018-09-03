WCCO AT The Fair!Here is your guide to Day 12 at the State Fair!
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – St. Paul police are investigating after a man was severely beaten over the weekend after leaving the Minnesota State Fair.

The assault happened early Saturday morning, and responding officers found the victim near the intersection of Albert Street and Breda Avenue, just blocks from the fairgrounds entrance on Snelling Avenue.

The Pioneer Press identified the victim as 48-year-old Mike Donnelly of Little Canada.

His brother told the newspaper that the assault happened after Donnelly and a friend walked by a house party.

Words were exchanged, and Donnelly was reportedly attacked from behind while he was on his cell phone. His brother said that the attacker “stomped his head in.”

Emergency crews rushed Donnelly to Regions Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

St. Paul police have not given out a suspect description.

Anyone with information on the beating is asked to call 651-266-5650.

