Beltrami County Jail, Hardel H. Sherrell, Inmate Death

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – A 27-year-old inmate of the Beltrami County Jail has died from an unknown medical condition while in custody.

Hardel H. Sherrell, of Apple Valley, collapsed and became unresponsive on Sunday evening. He was in the presence of a corrections officer and medical technician when he collapsed, and lifesaving efforts began immediately.

Sherrell died at the facility, police said. The investigation into the cause of death is underway.

No additional information has been released at this time.

