MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Residents in southeastern Minnesota are encouraged to be safe and smart with traveling Tuesday night as heavy rainfall will likely cause flash flooding.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday southeastern Minnesota is under a high risk for excessive rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. The area at risk also includes central and western Wisconsin.

That’s us. Flash flooding is very likely this evening. Be smart, be safe. https://t.co/Slre9ePjRM — Matt Brickman (@Matt_Brickman) September 4, 2018

Southeastern Minnesota is already saturated after severe storms brought heavy rain through the area last week. Central and southern Minnesota has had steady rain Tuesday as we went back to school and work after the Labor Day weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for most of southeastern Minnesota until 4 a.m. Wednesday. WCCO Meteorologist Matt Brickman says the area is expected to see between two and four inches of rain, with some areas receiving as many as five or six inches of rain by Wednesday morning. It’s expected to be heavy rain, which will likely create flash flooding.

The heaviest storms are most likely in southeastern Minnesota between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. The good news is that once the rain clears out Wednesday morning, we should be dry for several days.