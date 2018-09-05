HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) — A Twin Cities sheriff’s office is getting national attention for a lip-sync video.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s office is now among the final four in USA Today’s “Law Enforcement Lip Sync Challenge.”

It is a video that continuously brings a smile to Sheriff Tim Leslie’s face, watching his deputies showcase their best dance moves, acting abilities and unique talents.

Dakota County’s lip sync challenge video was shot back in 2016, but it is really making noise in 2018.

“It’s amazing that this is recirculated already and it’s out there again,” Leslie said.

Unbeknownst to him, the video somehow made its way into USA Today’s Best Lip Sync Challenge contest. He did not find out about until he got an email from someone saying she had voted for their video.

In a bracket-style format similar to NCAA March Madness, law enforcement videos go head to head and voters click for their favorite. Several thousand clicks later, Dakota County is now in the final four.

“There’s some energy surrounding it. People were engaged. You got to see some talents in people that you didn’t know,” he said.

Near the beginning of the video, a deputy goes skydiving in uniform, later on two more deputies are doing tricks on their personal motorcycles, and another showcases skateboarding skills. There is also an appearance by Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom doing his famous Elvis Presley impersonation.

Sheriff Leslie says the video was shot both during and after work hours, with minimal effect on taxpayer dollars.

“We were careful about not burdening the tax payers with any kind of debt or anything. It was small potatoes. A little bit of gasoline here and there I suppose,” he said. “But we think overall that it’s probably a pretty good use of resources for something as small as this to get our message out, engage the public and make sure that people see us in a different light.”

The video, which was shot by Hasting Community TV, is approaching 1.5 million views, but Sheriff Leslie said they are not letting internet fame get to the heads.

“I wouldn’t go too far. I think we’re going to stick with our day jobs,” he said.

Click here to watch the video, and click here to vote in the contest.