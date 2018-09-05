PULLING TOGETHER:The Twin Cities' epic tug-of-war is this Saturday! Will you be there?
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Augsburg University, Deportation, Immigration, Mzenga Wanyama

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Augsburg University professor who was facing deportation will be able to stay in the United States for now.

Mzenga Wanyama received a stay of deportation from the Board of Immigration Appeals, which means he can remain in the country as the board mulls a final decision.

The stay is allowing the professor of English to teach classes at the university’s Minneapolis campus this fall. Had he been deported, the professor planned to teach for Augsburg at one of its campuses in Africa.

A native of Kenya, Wanyama arrived in the U.S. on a student visa, but never attained U.S. citizenship.

The professor does not want to return to Kenya, as he has written articles critical of the country’s government.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.