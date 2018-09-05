MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Augsburg University professor who was facing deportation will be able to stay in the United States for now.

Mzenga Wanyama received a stay of deportation from the Board of Immigration Appeals, which means he can remain in the country as the board mulls a final decision.

The stay is allowing the professor of English to teach classes at the university’s Minneapolis campus this fall. Had he been deported, the professor planned to teach for Augsburg at one of its campuses in Africa.

A native of Kenya, Wanyama arrived in the U.S. on a student visa, but never attained U.S. citizenship.

The professor does not want to return to Kenya, as he has written articles critical of the country’s government.